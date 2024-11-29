Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,624,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.