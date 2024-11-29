Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $129,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 78.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.61. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

