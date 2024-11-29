Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 1,906.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares in the company, valued at $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.2 %

About StoneX Group

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $104.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.28 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

