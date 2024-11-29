Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $4,290,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 641,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 366.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $54,062.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,031.32. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $197.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

