Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of EXTR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 366,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,443.10. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,956.49. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,175 shares of company stock worth $1,927,079 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

