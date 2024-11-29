Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 456 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 196.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WGO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

