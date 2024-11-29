Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
