Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 41,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 74,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Nanotech Security Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.75 million and a PE ratio of -59.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25.

Nanotech Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanotech Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanotech Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.