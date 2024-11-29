Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,625 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $83.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nasdaq

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.