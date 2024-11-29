Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.