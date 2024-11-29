National Bank Financial Expects Weaker Earnings for Parkland

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.08.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$36.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.68 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parkland’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Director Michael Christian Jennings acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,060.00. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

