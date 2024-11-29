National Bank Financial Raises Earnings Estimates for Empire

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Empire in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Empire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.07 billion.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

