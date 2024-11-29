Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.30 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.67). 4,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.68).

Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 587.69.

Nationwide Building Society Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.