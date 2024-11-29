Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 11,936 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $79,488.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,301.44. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

