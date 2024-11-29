Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,467 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,467 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.