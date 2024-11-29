Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 16,296 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905,444 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexGen Energy by 50.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,718,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NexGen Energy by 411.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,530,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,144 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $6,585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 109.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,641,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 858,471 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NXE stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

