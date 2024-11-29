Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 489 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $237.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.49 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

