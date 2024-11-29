Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 26.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after buying an additional 1,442,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,394 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 575,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $21.83 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

