Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Upbound Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Upbound Group by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.01. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 102.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,094.50. This represents a 1.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

