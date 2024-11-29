Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $879.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVNS

Avanos Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.