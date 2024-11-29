Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 584.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

