Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 33,446 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 109.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,975 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tronox by 160.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 543,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.66. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.63 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -104.17%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

