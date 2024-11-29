Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 49,648 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,648 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $3,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,716,000 after buying an additional 175,750 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 145.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,367 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 107,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.89%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

