Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12,044.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

