NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.