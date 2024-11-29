NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $113.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $93.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

