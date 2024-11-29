NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,405,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 6,328,741 shares.The stock last traded at $26.86 and had previously closed at $26.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,576,434.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $153,188.60. This represents a 91.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 409,051 shares of company stock worth $5,525,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

