Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.10. 2,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 37,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
