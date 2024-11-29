Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDYGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.10. 2,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 37,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

