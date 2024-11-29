Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.85. Omeros shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1,188 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on OMER. StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Omeros Stock Down 2.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Omeros by 20.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
