Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.85. Omeros shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1,188 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMER. StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Omeros Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $690.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 19.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Omeros by 20.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

