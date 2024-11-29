One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 6741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLP. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $644.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 310.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

