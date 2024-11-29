One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Trading 19.5% Higher – What’s Next?

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 19.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.36 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.36 ($0.06). 352,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 145,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

