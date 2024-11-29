Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 43,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.