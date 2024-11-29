Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,003,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4,432.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after buying an additional 1,585,818 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 124.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,481,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after buying an additional 1,377,929 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,871,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $969,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 326,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

