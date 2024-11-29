Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Origin Agritech Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.38.
Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.
Featured Stories
