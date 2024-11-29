Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.48 and last traded at $55.38. 3,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average session volume of 787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.
Ørsted A/S Stock Up 4.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
