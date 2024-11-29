Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.28 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. Papa Johns International’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter worth $93,586,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,129,000 after buying an additional 1,070,485 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,736,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after buying an additional 446,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,845,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

