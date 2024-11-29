PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.23 and a beta of 2.14.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,664,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 73,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 431.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

