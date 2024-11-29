Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $691.40.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after acquiring an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after buying an additional 272,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,689,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after acquiring an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $699.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $426.49 and a one year high of $712.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $654.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.