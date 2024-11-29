Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 560 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWK opened at $89.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -239.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

