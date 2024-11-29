Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,325 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.90 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

