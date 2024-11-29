Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,188,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,386,000 after buying an additional 549,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,823,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,193,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,422,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

