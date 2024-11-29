PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital dropped their price target on PEDEVCO from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.