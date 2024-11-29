PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital dropped their price target on PEDEVCO from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

