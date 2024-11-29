Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 496 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,077,640. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Shares of CF opened at $88.66 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

