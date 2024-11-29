Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Pentair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNR opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 52 week low of $63.09 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 165.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

