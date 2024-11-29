Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $232.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEN. Leerink Partners began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $277.34. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.27.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $123,732.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $12,597,567.36. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $31,677.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,648.51. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,574. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

