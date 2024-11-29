Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Oppenheimer

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Pinstripes alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinstripes

Pinstripes Trading Down 23.0 %

Pinstripes stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Pinstripes has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinstripes will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Pinstripes in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinstripes in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinstripes

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.