Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

