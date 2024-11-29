Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.2 %

VOD opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

