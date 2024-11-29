Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after acquiring an additional 533,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

SSR Mining stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

About SSR Mining

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

