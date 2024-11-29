PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $966,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,852,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,720,000 after acquiring an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,151,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,966,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,617,000 after purchasing an additional 252,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,083,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $397,657,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,178.2% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 232,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 214,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

AEM stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

